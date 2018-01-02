Twins born 16 minutes apart arrive in different years

KHQ.COM - A California woman rang in the New Year by giving birth in 2017 and in 2018. Maria Flores' twins were born less than 20 minutes apart, but on different days and different years.



The timing of the birth actually came as an extra surprise because the babies weren't due for another three weeks.



Baby boy Joaqua was born minutes before midnight on December 31, 2017 and his twin sister, Aitana, was born 16 minutes into the New Year on January 1, 2018.



As the first babies born in the New Year the Flores twins will get over $3,000 in brand new baby gear donated by local community organizations. The uniquely timed birth was even a first for the long time doctor who delivered the babies.