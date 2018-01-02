U.S. service member killed, 4 injured during combat engagement in Nangarhar province

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KABUL, Afghanistan (January 2, 2018) – One U.S. service member has died and four U.S. service members were wounded during a combat engagement in Achin, Nangarhar province Jan. 1. Two wounded service members are being treated at a nearby medical treatment facility and are in stable condition. The other service members have returned to duty.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said General John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. "At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."

Additional information will be released as it is available.