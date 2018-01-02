Conn. woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her death

Conn. woman with cancer marries in hospital hours before her deathPosted: Updated:
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.>>
Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.>>
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.>>
How to lose unwanted weight: Advice from a Spokane mom who lost more than 125 pounds
KHQ.COM - Francie Nordin is a Spokane mother of two boys who for years, like so many moms do, put her own needs at the bottom of the barrel. Today, it's almost surreal for her to look and see how far she's come at achieving better health. Since 2015, she has lost 127 pounds and has overcome multiple health issues associated with being overweight.>>
Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it...>>
Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.>>
Trump blasts Bannon after new book
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book. Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind." A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race.>>
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Powerball jackpot now $460M for nation's 10th largest prize
DES MOINES, Iowa - The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize. Players have until Wednesday night to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.>>
The Eagles will play the Spokane Arena on May 8
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Arena announced The Eagles will perform on May 8, 2017! The band, consisting of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. Deacon Frey is the son of original member, Glenn Frey, and joined the band after his dad's death.>>
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: The moment professional hockey player tells his dad he's going to the Olympics
KHQ.COM - As we are just about a month out to the 2018 Winter Olympics there are already some great stories emerging ahead of the games. An emotional video of a hockey player telling his dad he made the U.S. Olympic Team has gone viral. 30-year-old Bobby Butler of the Milwaukee Admirals learned Monday he was going to play for the U.S. in February and a teammate caught the moment he told his dad on video.>>
Genetic treatment for rare form of blindness will cost $850,000
WASHINGTON (AP) - A first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000, less than the $1 million price tag that had been expected, but it's still among the most expensive genetic therapies in the world. Spark Therapeutics says it decided on the lower price tag for Luxturna (Lux-turn-a) after hearing concerns from health insurers about their ability to cover the injectable treatment.>>
Thomas S. Monson, President of LDS Church, passes away at 90
KHQ.COM - The president of the LDS Church has passed away. According to a statement released from the church, Thomas S. Monson died late Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City. Monson was 90-years-old and had served as president of the Mormon church since 2008. According to the Salt Lake City Tribune, Monson's biggest change to the church was lowering the age of full-time missionaries in order to boost enrollments from younger men and women.>>
Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 2nd.>>
