Moses Lake man arrested for waving gun, assaulting officer sentenced to a year in prison

A man waving a gun while walking down a busy street in Moses Lake last summer has been sentenced to a year in prison, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

The Moses Lake Police Department posted video of the incident from last June on their Facebook page Tuesday morning. According to MLPD, 32-year-old Brent McKinney, was walking down West Broadway waving a loaded gun and making suicidal threats.

McKinney would not follow commands, according to MLPD, and kept walking down the street away from officers while brandishing the gun. A containment area was set up for public safety and officers began following and negotiating with McKinney.

Eventually, McKinney put his gun down and was taken into custody. MLPD says the gun he was carrying was stolen and he later assaulted an officer during the booking process.

Last week, McKinney pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault on a police officer. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

"As the criminal charges show, this was much more than just a depressed suicidal person. This was a convicted felon, waving a stolen firearm around, while walking down one of the busiest streets in town, putting the public in substantial danger," the department said on Facebook. "We like to have a lot of fun on this page, but this video highlights the dangers that your officers face on a regular basis, as well as the mental health crisis in our nation. We commend the professionalism of the officers handling this situation."