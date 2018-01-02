Have you seen this missing Priest River man?

The Priest River Police Department is hoping you can help them find a man who has not been heard from since December 29, 2017.

32-year-old Brandon S. Cramer of Priest River was reported missing by his family on Monday. The reporting family member said they had not heard from Brandon since Friday, December 29.

The Priest River Police Department is asking anyone with information on his disappearance to call them at 208-448-1521 or Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.