Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy

The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.

The crash happened after 20-year-old Jonah Leeder tried to pass a car on I-90. Leeder's car spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic. The car was then t-boned by a pickup truck driven by William Swan. Leeder's 16-year-old brother, Jacob, was killed in the crash. Jonah Leeder was seriously injured.

Swan was arrested for aggravated DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, Swan was also charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. His bond was set at $200,000.

Leeder was the son of a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sergeant and a sophomore at Coeur d'Alene High School. Grief counselors will be at the school all week.