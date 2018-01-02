How to lose unwanted weight: Advice from a Spokane mom who lost more than 125 pounds

Francie Nordin is a Spokane mother of two boys who for years, like so many moms do, put her own needs at the bottom of the barrel. Today, it's almost surreal for her to look and see how far she's come at achieving better health. Since 2015, she has lost 127 pounds and has overcome multiple health issues associated with being overweight. Today, she says everything in her life is better... her relationships with her boys, her family and friends, the way she feels and even her work life and it's all because she decided to finally start making time for herself.



Making time for herself. As a single mom, it's something she used to think of as selfish. Never did she think it would actually be the key to a better relationship with her sons and a better life overall. For years her world was all about taking care of her kids, finishing her education, focusing on her career and being the sole provider of her family.



When it came to educating herself on how to eat healthy, exercise and just listening to what her body was saying, there just didn't seem to be time for that. In fact, despite the fact that she had gained 75 pounds in one year and felt she had more than 120 pounds to lose, she came to a place where she had just accepted, that she was just going to be overweight and she was okay with that.



But something changed when a friend, who had been secretly praying for her health, asked her whether or not she was concerned that her weight could be detrimental to her health. From that point forward, Francie began to ponder and think about what it would be like if she actually made her health a priority and tried to lose the weight.



She still struggled to feel the desire to get healthy but says that deep down, as a devout Christian, she felt God wanted her to get healthy. He had a different plan for her life. So one Tuesday evening when she was at Gateway church in Lewiston, Idaho and her pastor asked if anyone had a prayer request, Francie bravely raised her hand, stood up and in front of the entire congregation she said, "I have no desire to get healthy, but I know God wants me to." Speaking those words made her completely break down, but right there, her pastor prayed for her. While she says nothing changed instantly, slowly over time she began to have a real desire to get healthy.



She knew the first thing that had to change was that she needed to make herself, her well-being and her health a priority. She looked at her schedule to see when she could set aside 20 minutes for herself. She decided to start setting her alarm for 4:45am. This gave her personal time before her boys woke up and she used that time to prepare for the battle she was facing every day to make healthy choices.



During that 20 minutes, she would meditate, thinking about what her life would be like in a healthy body. She created a picture in her mind of what she would look like, how she'd feel, she even knew the new haircut she wanted. She says this is a key part for anyone looking to make a drastic life change the way she did.



"This is not a scale change, this is a life change. One of my favorite scriptures says 'as a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.'" She says you really need to prepare your mind and heart for a battle because that's truly what you will be fighting.



She also knew she needed to get educated about fitness and nutrition. So she hired a trainer and a nutritionist to learn how to work-out and what healthy eating actually looked like, something she never learned as a child.



"A lot of these food issues start in childhood. I came from a very poor family and we have venison and potatoes every night. That's all I knew!"



To stay motivated Francie listened to her favorite motivational speaker every day, Terri Savelle Foy. She also read motivational material to learn how to change the way she thought about food and change how she thought on a bigger level. People magazine released an issue featuring stories from women who had all lost over 100 pounds and Francie kept a copy of it right next to her bed.



To accomplish such a huge goal and stay focused, Francie knew everything in her life needed to reinforce and support her journey. Her church, family and friends provided the support group she needed to be held accountable.



When it came to working out, Francie learned that the key to staying on track was finding an activity that she actually loved to do. For her, she hated running on a treadmill but found trail running and running stairs at the nearest track and field stadium to be invigorating; it was exercise she actually enjoyed.



As far as the advice she has for others, she has three things she believes are the most important keys to success:



1.) Set aside time each day to prepare your mind. For her she found that 20 minutes in the morning worked for her.

2.) Write down your fears. This helps you admit to yourself exactly what you're afraid of. For Francie, she was afraid of failing. She was afraid of her blood sugar level dropping while exercising and she was afraid about what she would look like if she did lose the weight, as many struggle with excess skin.

3.) Find a support group. Whether it's Jenny Craig, Weight Watchers, an online group, a group at your local gym, or family and friends, having people who love you, will support you, motivate you and hold you accountable is so important.



Lastly, Francie says she has had many individuals reach out to her with their own weight loss struggles, wanting her guidance in their own lives. She says she's happy to work with anyone but asks that they first answer the following questions and send her their answers. This really helps them to reflect on their weight issue and open up to her about their struggle. These are the questions:



1.) Why are you wanting to lose weight?

2. ) Do you have a picture in your mind of what you will look like when you get to your ideal weight?

3.) What is your ideal weight and why that number?

4.) What have you done so far to lose weight?

5.) Are you family and friends supportive? If not, are you willing to go about it alone?

6.) What exercise and activities do you like and why?

7.) What foods do you like to eat?

8.) Do you believe that you are depressed?

9.) Do you believe in a higher power? From a scale of 1 to 10 how important is the higher power to you?

10.) What type of work do you do and what schedule do you keep?