Northern Idaho man pleads not guilty to firing gun at people

A northern Idaho man has pleaded not guilty after he was charged with firing a gun at people who were walking along a road.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 75-year-old William J. Juettner was charged with a misdemeanor discharging a firearm at a person without causing harm following an incident in rural northern Idaho on Thanksgiving Day.



Court documents say Juettner opened fire on a man while he and his family were walking on a public easement road outside of Samuels. Another man told authorities that he saw Juettner enter his house and return with a revolver.



The documents say two gunshots were fired as the group left the area.



Juettner told authorities that a trespasser confronted him, and he fired a .38-caliber pistol into the darkness.

