Ex-hostage Boyle charged with sex assault, confinement

OTTAWA, Ontario -

A lawyer for a Canadian man recently freed with his American wife and children after years of being held hostage in Afghanistan says his client has been arrested and faces at least a dozen charges including sexual assault.
  
Attorney Eric Granger said Tuesday that Joshua Boyle also faces assault and forcible confinement charges.
  
Boyle, wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children were rescued last year in Afghanistan, five years after the couple was abducted while on a backpacking trip. The children were born in captivity.
  
A hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Ottawa, but the lawyer says Boyle will not attend in person.
  
A publication ban bars reporting any information that could identify the alleged victims or witnesses in the case.
  
Coleman is from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania.

