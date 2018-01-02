Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft

When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away.

But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution.

They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it to the cart either by clipping it with the child straps on the shopping cart, or using a carabiner, which you can get at most stores for just $1, to lock it to the cart itself.

It's important to also remember to always be aware of your surroundings, and if you do become a victim, make sure you report it.