Attorney: Family of 'swatting' victim wants officer charged

Attorney: Family of 'swatting' victim wants officer charged


WICHITA, Kan. -

The attorney for the family of a Kansas man fatally shot at the door of his home after a hoax emergency call wants the police officer who killed him criminally charged for his death.
  
Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.
  
In a letter Tuesday, Finch's mother, Lisa Finch, says officials are compounding the family's grief by not allowing her to see her son's body or returning it for burial.
  
The family's Chicago attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, says justice for them would include criminal charges against the SWAT team officer who shot Finch.
  
Prosecutors are seeking to have a California man accused of making the call sent to Kansas.

