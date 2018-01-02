Attorney: Family of 'swatting' victim wants officer charged

Attorney: Family of 'swatting' victim wants officer chargedPosted: Updated:
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.>>
Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.>>
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.>>
How to lose unwanted weight: Advice from a Spokane mom who lost more than 125 pounds
KHQ.COM - Francie Nordin is a Spokane mother of two boys who for years, like so many moms do, put her own needs at the bottom of the barrel. Today, it's almost surreal for her to look and see how far she's come at achieving better health. Since 2015, she has lost 127 pounds and has overcome multiple health issues associated with being overweight.>>
Police have simple shopping safety tip to prevent purse theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - When you’re out shopping, it’s easy to get distracted and that’s what purse thieves are looking for. You’ve seen the videos of a thief coming by and in a matter of moments, the purse is gone, sometimes without the victim noticing right away. But there’s a post that has gone viral on Facebook from a New Hampshire police department with a very helpful and cost effective solution. They remind people to keep their purses closed and secure it...>>
