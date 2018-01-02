Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure?

Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information.

Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, they have documents that you can use to create your own home inventory so if it gets stolen, you’ll have the information you need for insurance but also to claim your property if it’s recovered.

Each shop also has an engraver you can use to mark items like computers or your cell phone. You can also register your bike at the shop to get it into the city’s database. The idea is the same for both – that if it’s stolen and then recovered, it can get back to you.

Striker also suggests checking your bank statements to make sure you’re the only one who used your cards to make purchases. If you see suspicious activity or notice something’s off, you can call Spokane C.O.P.S. as well and ask for their crime victim advocate. She helps victims of identity theft and fraud.

They also have a program called CPTED, which stands for Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. The organization has volunteers that can come to your home for free and do an assessment on how to deter thieves through environment.

Lastly, Striker says the best thing is to get to know your neighbors because if you guys look out for one another, it’ll make a safer neighborhood.

To find your neighborhood's C.O.P.S. shop: http://www.spokanecops.org/locations