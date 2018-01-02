Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Y - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ways to keep yourself and your property more secure in the New Year

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you’re still looking for a new year’s resolution, why not look at how you can make yourself more secure?

Spokane C.O.P.S. has a variety of programs that help our community in doing just that and they’re really a one stop shop for that information.

Patrick Striker, executive director of the organization, says that with all the new gifts you likely got for the holidays, it’s important to make sure you document that property. At each shop, they have documents that you can use to create your own home inventory so if it gets stolen, you’ll have the information you need for insurance but also to claim your property if it’s recovered.

Each shop also has an engraver you can use to mark items like computers or your cell phone. You can also register your bike at the shop to get it into the city’s database. The idea is the same for both – that if it’s stolen and then recovered, it can get back to you.

Striker also suggests checking your bank statements to make sure you’re the only one who used your cards to make purchases. If you see suspicious activity or notice something’s off, you can call Spokane C.O.P.S. as well and ask for their crime victim advocate. She helps victims of identity theft and fraud.

They also have a program called CPTED, which stands for Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. The organization has volunteers that can come to your home for free and do an assessment on how to deter thieves through environment.

Lastly, Striker says the best thing is to get to know your neighbors because if you guys look out for one another, it’ll make a safer neighborhood. 

To find your neighborhood's C.O.P.S. shop: http://www.spokanecops.org/locations

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

  • Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-03 07:04:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

    >>

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-03 02:09:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt

    Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:09 PM EST2018-01-03 19:09:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.  

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.  

    >>

  • Trump blasts Bannon after new book

    Trump blasts Bannon after new book

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-03 18:50:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book. Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind." A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book. Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Bannon was fired, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind." A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race. 

    >>

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>
    •   