Post Falls Police kick-start flag program to honor deceased veterans

KHQ recently told you about a social media post from Post Falls Police, who worked to honor a veteran during a death investigation last week.

Officers and detectives responded to the death of a veteran in a Post Falls home. During the course of the investigation, those officers and detectives opted to use their own money to go to Walmart and purchase an American flag to honor the veteran. When the funeral home arrived, the officers covered the veteran with the flag as he was transferred to the funeral home vehicle.

After sharing the story, the police department began discussing the idea of using a flag on all future calls involving deceased veterans.

"We feel this is the right thing to do to honor veterans in our community," the police department said in a social media post Tuesday.

Now they're working with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue to develop a flag program. Police say over the weekend a citizen came to the police station to drop off $100 to get the program started. They've also partnered with the nonprofit organization Post Falls Community Ambassadors to assist with raising funds to purchase flags.

If you would like to donate to the program, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/y8uhc-post-falls-veteran-flag-program