Dozens of dead ducks dumped on roadside near Aberdeen

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police say they're searching for a suspect after three bags of dead ducks were possibly disposed of illegally near Aberdeen.



KING-TV reported Tuesday that the bags were dumped on State Route 12, about nine miles east (about 14 kilometers) of Aberdeen.



Police say all the ducks were shot but it's unclear if they were harvested legally.



The three bags contained a total of 28 ducks. Eight were hen Mallards, 18 were Drake Mallards and there were two smaller birds. Officers believe the birds died over Christmas weekend.



Wasting wildlife is a gross misdemeanor offense publishable up to a year in jail and $5,000 fine.



People with information are asked to call state Fish and Wildlife Police Dispatch at 360-902-2936.



