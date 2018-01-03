Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

UPDATE:

SEATTLE (AP) - A series of small earthquakes has rattled an area northeast of Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington.



The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it.



It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then.



The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.



Steele said Wednesday morning that a larger quake could follow within 48 hours but there's still a small probability of that happening.



He says even though the quakes have been located near Mount St. Helens, it's not caused by the magma underneath the volcano.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MORTON, Wash. - 15 earthquakes were felt in the area of Mount Saint Helens early Wednesday morning. The biggest earthquake was a magnitude of 3.9 and hit about 23 miles south-southeast of the town of Morton just after midnight. The quake was felt as far away as Portland but there was no damage reported.



14 more much smaller quakes that happened right after the largest one and several more quakes happened earlier on Tuesday.



Swarms of quakes like this are common near Mt. Saint Helens. Scientists say it doesn't mean the volcano is going to erupt again anytime soon but still they keep a close eye on all the seismic activity there.