Thomas S. Monson, President of LDS Church, passes away at 90

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - The president of the LDS Church has passed away. According to a statement released from the church, Thomas S. Monson died late Tuesday at his home in Salt Lake City.

Monson was 90-years-old and had served as president of the Mormon church since 2008. According to the Salt Lake City Tribune, Monson's biggest change to the church was lowering the age of full-time missionaries in order to boost enrollments from younger men and women. It hailed Monson as an "affable leader, Folksy preacher and a care-taking friend."