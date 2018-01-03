CAUGHT ON VIDEO: The moment professional hockey player tells his dad he's going to the Olympics

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - As we are just about a month out to the 2018 Winter Olympics there are already some great stories emerging ahead of the games.



An emotional video of a hockey player telling his dad he made the U.S. Olympic Team has gone viral. 30-year-old Bobby Butler of the Milwaukee Admirals learned Monday he was going to play for the U.S. in February and a teammate caught the moment he told his dad on video.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team ????#TeamUSA ???? pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

The U.S. roster includes 15 players with prior NHL experience and the team's opening game is set for February 14th against Slovenia.