The Eagles will play the Spokane Arena on May 8

The Spokane Arena announced The Eagles will perform on May 8, 2017!

The band, consisting of members Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. Deacon Frey is the son of original member, Glenn Frey, and joined the band after his dad's death.

Tickets for the show go on sale January 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices are $49.50, $99.50, $229.50 and $399.50 (subject to box office fees) are will be available for purchase at the Spokane Arena Box Office, all TicketsWest Outlets, at TicketsWest.com or by calling 800-325-SEAT!