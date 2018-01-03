Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt

A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon. Deputies were told what happened and searching the store and surrounding area for the man but did not find him. Based on information witnesses provided however, they believe they have possibly identified the man.

This information has been forwarded to the Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit for further investigation.

"Thankfully, this child knew exactly what to do when she was contacted by a stranger," Deputy Mark Gregory said. "We encourage you to take a few minutes to talk to your children about situations like this and explain/reinforce they should never go anywhere with anyone without first checking with a parent or guardian."