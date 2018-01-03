Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible c - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt. 

The incident happened on Monday afternoon. Deputies were told what happened and searching the store and surrounding area for the man but did not find him. Based on information witnesses provided however, they believe they have possibly identified the man. 

This information has been forwarded to the Spokane Valley Sexual Assault Unit for further investigation.   

"Thankfully, this child knew exactly what to do when she was contacted by a stranger," Deputy Mark Gregory said. "We encourage you to take a few minutes to talk to your children about situations like this and explain/reinforce they should never go anywhere with anyone without first checking with a parent or guardian." 

For additional information on how to keep your children safe and for educational tips/tools, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Education webpage.

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

  • Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.

  • Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

    Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.

