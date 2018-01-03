Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

MADRID (AP) - A passenger on a delayed Ryanair flight from London who apparently got fed up waiting to get off a plane after it landed in the southern Spanish city of Malaga surprised fellow passengers by using the emergency exit to jump onto a wing.

The incident on New Year's Day took place 30 minutes after the flight from Stansted Airport landed.

The man, who has not been named but is said to be a non-Spanish citizen, was coaxed back onto the plane while police were called.

Fellow passenger Fernando del Valle Villalobos, who videoed the incident, said he heard the man say he got fed up waiting.

"I was astonished," del Valle, 25, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

He said the passengers were standing in the aisle waiting to get off the plane when the man "very calmly asked permission to get past, opened the emergency exit, looked out, saw the wing, went back for his back-pack."

Later, he said the captain came out and asked the man why he had done it and del Valle heard him say clearly that he was sick of waiting inside. The passengers, except the man in question, were kept a further 15 minutes on the plane before being let off.

Police said Wednesday that they have opened a complaint against the man for breaching security.

Ryanair said the incident was now in the hands of Spanish authorities.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.

The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

Passengers already on board came off, and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers scheduled to take the flight were rebooked on a later flight to Portland.

Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free. The aircraft will also be inspected for any damage.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Drivers heading to California saw fake signs decrying a new immigration policy on at least two highways, welcoming them to an "official sanctuary state" that's home to "felons" and gang members.

State officials removed a sign Tuesday on the Arizona line and another Monday near the Nevada border, Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Dinger said.

The signs take aim at California's sanctuary state law that kicked in Jan. 1 and provides greater protections for immigrants living in the state illegally. It limits cooperation between local law enforcement and U.S. immigration authorities.

The law bars police from asking people about their immigration status, but jail officials can work with federal authorities in some cases. The measure was widely backed by Democrats.

The fake signs appeared just under the official "Welcome to California" markers and referenced the Central American street gang MS-13: "Felons, illegals and MS13 welcome! Democrats need the votes!"

President Donald Trump's administration has harshly criticized sanctuary policies and attempted to cut off federal funding to jurisdictions that adopt them.

California passed a statewide sanctuary policy that took effect with the new year, and cities such as San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia have adopted them. A federal judge has blocked the effort to halt funding.

The fake signs, made of paper, covered existing signs on Interstate 15 at Mountain Pass, near the California-Nevada border, and along Interstate 40 in Needles, near California's border with Arizona.

A similar sign popped up in Malibu last year after it adopted sanctuary city policies.

The state's transportation department does not allow any unauthorized signs on state rights of way for safety reasons, Dinger said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) - British confectioner Cadbury is making a white chocolate version of its popular Easter Creme egg - and offering a cash prize for those who find them as it tries to bolster the product's appeal.

The company says it will make a small batch of between 350 and 400 white eggs, for sale until Easter Sunday on April 1. Each will carry a prize of at least 100 pounds ($130).

Cadbury's has faced accusations of cheapening its chocolate recipe in its Creme Egg since it was taken over by U.S. company Kraft Foods in 2010 and is hoping to ramp up interest in the product, which first went on sale in 1971.

White eggs will be wrapped in the same foil as regular Creme Eggs, making the hunt a blind draw.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A California mom ended 2017 by welcoming one bundle of joy and then kicked off 2018 by giving birth to his twin sister.

Joaquin Jr. Ontiveros now has a lifetime of "I'm a year older" jokes for his sister after being born at 11:58 p.m. on New Year's Eve, followed by the birth of Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros at 12:16 a.m. on New Year's Day at Delano Regional Medical Center in Delano, California.

The original due date for mom Maria Esperanza Flores Rios was Jan. 27, so she was happy they both were born healthy after being four weeks premature, according to NBC affiliate KGET.

Joaquin is 18 inches long, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, while Aitana is 16 1/2 inches long and weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

"I've been in the practice for almost 30 plus years," Dr. Seyed Tamjidi, who delivered the babies, told KGET. "I've never had the opportunity to do anything like that before."

Aitana was also the first baby born at the hospital in 2018, and per hospital tradition the family was gifted $3,000 in baby supplies that will now be used for two.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world's most expensive at $1.3 million.

Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.

Nothing else was stolen.

Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.

Denmark's TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.

Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.

Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis is being sued by a former courts official who alleges that she was fired after she installed air fresheners to combat a co-worker's body odor.

Amber Bridges' federal lawsuit says she was fired last year for creating a hostile work environment after the malodorous co-worker complained about the air fresheners. According to the complaint, Bridges' action to "improve the overall quality of air in the office" prompted other staff to install air fresheners in the work area.

The Dec. 21 complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana claims that employees and staff started complaining about the "chronic body odor" in November 2016. As a former lead staff in the magistrate court, Bridges notified her supervisors about the complaints and later installed the air fresheners.

Bridges claims her firing was unlawful according to her association with an individual with a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Indianapolis Star reported . She alleges the co-worker's body odor is a protected disability under the ADA.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says on its website that those who have an association with people who have a disability also are protected from workplace discrimination, including a person with a disabled spouse and someone who performs volunteer work for people with AIDS.

The commission claims that the standard exists to protect individuals from actions based on unfounded assumptions that their relationship to an individual with a disability would affect their job performance, according to their website.

The commission has considered body odor a protected disability in some cases.

Kevin Betz, an employment attorney, said it can be common for individuals to file suit against an employer based on an association with a disability. Betz said there are cases where a co-worker, family member or friend of an individual with a disability has received adverse actions in the workplace.

Both Bridges' attorney and the city's attorney declined the newspaper's request for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A woman who accidentally received the wrong lottery ticket from a cashier and decided to buy it anyway made the right move.

Oksana Zaharov, 46, from Edgewater, New Jersey, was shopping in Manhattan when she asked a clerk for a $1 New York Lottery scratch-off ticket. Instead, the man unwittingly handed her a $10 Set For Life ticket.

Zaharov noticed the mistake. "When the clerk handed me the wrong ticket I felt bad, so I decided to just go ahead and buy it," the mother of two told the lottery in a press release. "I actually used the ticket as a bookmark for a couple weeks before I decided to scratch it."

Now she can buy a whole lot of bookmarks. Zaharov won $5 million to be distributed over 20 years, plus annual net sums of $172,068 after that for the rest of her life.

Her stroke of luck went viral on Tuesday as news outlets learned of it.

"I never win anything," she told the lottery. "I was sure the ticket was fake. It wasn't until I brought it into the office that I knew it was for real."

Zaharov hopes to take her family on a Bahamas vacation and plans to fund her children's college education.

HuffPost reached out to her ? and we swear it wasn't for a loan but rather to see if she wants to comment on her win.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just the thought of pumping their own gas has sent some Oregonians into panic mode.

Here's what happened: Residents in some rural Oregon counties will soon be allowed to pump their own gas thanks to a new law.

The Legislature passed it in May and it was signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown in June. The law affects Oregon counties with 40,000 residents or less.

Oregon is currently one of two states that does not allow customers to pump their gas (the other is New Jersey).

A post by KTVL -- a TV station in Medford, Oregon -- asking if the state should allow self-serve gas statewide apparently freaked out a lot of people.

Some gas station managers said that their attendants would continue servicing patron's cars just as it has been done since 1951.

"Our regular, longtime customers love coming here and talking to us while we pump their gas," said Shelby Perkins, a cashier at a 76 gas station in Prineville.

She added that wasn't sure regular customers even knew how to operate the pumps.

Darlene Forseth, manager at Main Station Express in Prineville and Justin Bidiman, owner of the Metolius Market in Metolius, said they will continue relying on attendants since their stations are not equipped for self-service.

"My equipment is not set up for credit cards," he said, "so we don't have any way of recording the gallons."

The Culver Shell & Feed in Prineville is part of the handful of gas stations that are ready for self-service, said owner Jeffrey Honeywell.

"We are going to take advantage of it," he said.

His gas station had changed to "sundown to sun-up" self-serve gas when the state legalized it in 2015.

There will be someone available to assist customers, Honeywell said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Looking for a job where you can make a big splash? How about becoming a professional mermaid?

The Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is holding auditions on Jan. 13 for people with the will, desire and lungs to work as professional mermaids.

The park, about an hour north of Tampa, bills itself as "The Only City of Live Mermaids!" thanks to daily shows with women dressed as mermaids performing underwater.

The current mermaid menagerie is 17 mermaids and three princes who perform two shows a day, 365 days a year.

Park spokesman John Athanason expects at least 50 women will show up for the first part of the audition. It's so grueling that he predicts a lot of them will wash out quickly.

"It's not easy what they do, and a lot of girls find that out" at the audition, Athanason told the Tampa Bay Times.

The first test requires the maybe mermaids to complete a timed, 300-yard endurance swim and then show they can tread water for 10 to 15 minutes, according to The Associated Press.

"It's an inherently dangerous job, and you need to be able to not only save yourself, but save a colleague," Athanason told the Tampa Bay Times.

Then there's another audition in which the aspiring mer-people must show they can do water ballet moves, like flips, without looking "panicky."

"It's all about how comfortable they are," Athanason said. "We encourage everyone, from every background."

Applicants must be at least 18 and available to work at least four days a week.

But it's not a job for people who want liquid assets: It pays only $10 an hour, according to AP.

