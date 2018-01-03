Have YOU seen this missing woman?

If you have seen Donna Kemp, or know of her location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10173154.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.

The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.

She didn’t take her cell phone, clothing, or any money with her and has not contacted any of her family, who are very concerned for her welfare.

Kemp is a white female, 5’06”, approximately 120 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and green Columbia jacket, a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants, dark winter boots and carrying a dark colored purse.

If you have seen Donna Kemp, or know of her location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10173154.