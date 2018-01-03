Convictions of remaining Kettle Falls Five are wiped out

Three members of the so-called Kettle Falls Five have had their convictions wiped out by a federal judge.



Rhonda Lee Firestack-Harvey, Michelle Gregg and Roland Gregg had their convictions vacated and charges dismissed Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice in Spokane.



The Spokesman-Review says federal prosecutors asked for the dismissal, which ends the widely-publicized case.



The Greggs, Firestack-Harvey, her husband Larry Harvey and family friend Jason Zucker were arrested on federal marijuana charges after a pair of raids on a farm northwest of Kettle Falls in 2012. At the time, medical marijuana was legal in the state. But all marijuana was illegal under federal law, and prosecutors contended they were profiting from the drug.



Larry Harvey died of cancer before the trial, and Zucker accepted a plea bargain.



