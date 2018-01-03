Deputies investigate suicide attempt at Spokane County Jail

A Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the Spokane County Jail Wednesday to investigate what appears to be an attempted suicide of an inmate after he was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell.

Corrections Officers immediately began life-saving efforts and requested medics to respond. A male inmate was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The sheriff's office says the family of the inmate has been notified by detention services staff.

The man, whose name has not been released, was being held in the Spokane County Jail on several felony charges.