Spokane woman feels trapped in her home because of icy sidewalks

SPOKANE, Wash. -

For those in wheelchairs or have difficulty getting around, the snow doesn't make it easier. They say it's because not all sidewalks get shoveled.

“I just try not to go out until I can make sure the sidewalks are clear,” April Belnap says.

She has spina bifida, which makes it so she can’t walk. She uses a power wheelchair to get around, but every winter, she says she deals with the same problem, especially when there’s ice coating the sidewalk.

“My chair slips and slides and it can cause it to go off the sidewalks, slide into snow banks. It's very difficult,” she says.

The city of Spokane is taking steps to help. Heather Trautman, director of neighborhood services and code enforcement for the city of Spokane, says their main goal is to educate and encourage people to do it on their own. If they get a call about someone’s sidewalk not getting shoveled, Trautman says they’ll send an informational postcard telling the homeowner what they need to do to be in compliance. If they get another call saying that same address is in violation, they’ll issue a notice of violation and give the homeowner time to come into compliance. If the problem persists, “it may result in the city having to use enforcement as a mechanism to help our community to be able to get through on a sidewalk and have safe travel on the sidewalk,” Trautman says.

That would be a $115 fine. Based on the code, the city says you should clear sidewalks by 9 a.m., clear a path at least 36” wide (up to the width of the sidewalk), and clear snow from around curb ramps, fire hydrants, storm drains, and mail boxes.

April says the easiest solution would really to do the neighborly thing and help out those who need to get around.

“Make sure the sidewalks are clear enough for wheelchairs and walkers and strollers,” Belnap says.

If you are elderly, disabled, or need extra help to clear your sidewalks, the city says you can call 311 for information on different resources that can help. If you’re traveling, they suggest making a plan and asking your neighbors or friends for help.

There is Community Living Connections, a helpline for Spokane’s aging and disabled population. You can call 509-960-7281 or visit spokanehelpline.org.

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

  • Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.

  • Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

    Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.

