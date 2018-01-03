Conductor injured in deadly Amtrak train crash sues

A conductor who was injured when a speeding Amtrak train flew off the tracks and onto a Washington state highway last month has filed a lawsuit against the passenger rail company.



Lawyers for Garrick Freeman of Bellevue, Washington, say Amtrak failed to provide a safe work environment. The Dec. 18 crash near DuPont, Washington, killed three and injured dozens.



Freeman, who was in the front of the train at the time of the crash, suffered a crushed pelvis and cracked ribs. He remains in a rehabilitation hospital and is unable to work.



The train was on its maiden voyage on a new track when it headed into a curve too fast.



The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court. Amtrak did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

