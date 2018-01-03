Conductor injured in deadly Amtrak train crash sues

Conductor injured in deadly Amtrak train crash suesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon
Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.>>
Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary
Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.>>
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
Bond set at $200,000 for man charged in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old boy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The man arrested following a fatal crash Friday night on I-90 in Coeur d'Alene has been officially charged with felony manslaughter. The crash happened after 20-year-old Jonah Leeder tried to pass a car on I-90. Leeder's car spun out of control and stalled perpendicular to oncoming traffic. The car was then t-boned by a pickup truck driven by William Swan. Leeder's 16-year-old brother, Jacob, was killed in the crash.>>
Conductor injured in deadly Amtrak train crash sues
Conductor injured in deadly Amtrak train crash sues
SEATTLE (AP) - A conductor who was injured when a speeding Amtrak train flew off the tracks and onto a Washington state highway last month has filed a lawsuit against the passenger rail company. Lawyers for Garrick Freeman of Bellevue, Washington, say Amtrak failed to provide a safe work environment. The Dec. 18 crash near DuPont, Washington, killed three and injured dozens.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A conductor who was injured when a speeding Amtrak train flew off the tracks and onto a Washington state highway last month has filed a lawsuit against the passenger rail company. Lawyers for Garrick Freeman of Bellevue, Washington, say Amtrak failed to provide a safe work environment. The Dec. 18 crash near DuPont, Washington, killed three and injured dozens.>>
Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt
Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives looking into possible child luring attempt
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl told Spokane Valley deputies a man talked with her in the toy aisle of the Walmart on East Sprague and said she needed to leave with him. Deputies say the child was not grabbed, threatened or hurt and quickly ran to an adult family member, but they want the public to be aware of this possible child luring attempt.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out
Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.>>
Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale
Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale
Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.>>
Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.>>
State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors
State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors
SPOKANE, Wash. - The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks. In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters. Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks. In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters. Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks.>>
Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans
Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans
NEW YORK (AP) - DNA from an infant who died in Alaska some 11,500 years ago is giving scientists the best look yet at the genetics of the ancestors of today's native peoples of the Americas. Decoding the infant's complete set of DNA let researchers estimate the timing of key events in the ancestral history of today's Native Americans and indigenous peoples of Canada and Central and South America.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - DNA from an infant who died in Alaska some 11,500 years ago is giving scientists the best look yet at the genetics of the ancestors of today's native peoples of the Americas. Decoding the infant's complete set of DNA let researchers estimate the timing of key events in the ancestral history of today's Native Americans and indigenous peoples of Canada and Central and South America.>>
Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe
Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department. Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department. Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.>>
How to use the environment around your home to prevent crime
How to use the environment around your home to prevent crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are some simple steps you can take around your home to prevent criminals from even wanting to stop by. It’s through an approach called Crime Prevention Through Environment Design, or CPTED. Spokane C.O.P.S. actually has a list of things you should look to make changes to.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are some simple steps you can take around your home to prevent criminals from even wanting to stop by. It’s through an approach called Crime Prevention Through Environment Design, or CPTED. Spokane C.O.P.S. actually has a list of things you should look to make changes to.>>
Friends remember Coeur d'Alene teen killed in DUI crash
Friends remember Coeur d'Alene teen killed in DUI crash
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “He always had a way to make people laugh, like he was just really kind hearted,” Michelle Myers said. A kindred soul with a heart of gold, Jacob Leeder lit up a room with his smile and personality. A teen of many talents, both physically and musically, but it was in the schools orchestra where he would catch the attention of his girlfriend, Michelle Myers.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - “He always had a way to make people laugh, like he was just really kind hearted,” Michelle Myers said. A kindred soul with a heart of gold, Jacob Leeder lit up a room with his smile and personality. A teen of many talents, both physically and musically, but it was in the schools orchestra where he would catch the attention of his girlfriend, Michelle Myers.>>
Idaho officials say 5 new flu-related deaths reported
Idaho officials say 5 new flu-related deaths reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho health officials say they have received five new reports of deaths caused by an influenza-related illness, bringing the season's total to 13 deaths.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho health officials say they have received five new reports of deaths caused by an influenza-related illness, bringing the season's total to 13 deaths.>>
This year's state elections could shape future for Congress
This year's state elections could shape future for Congress
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democrats will renew their battle to wrest control of Congress from Republicans this year, but the contests with the greatest long-term consequences could be elsewhere on the ballot. The outcome of races for governor and state legislative seats will shape the boundaries of congressional districts for the decade to come.>>
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democrats will renew their battle to wrest control of Congress from Republicans this year, but the contests with the greatest long-term consequences could be elsewhere on the ballot. The outcome of races for governor and state legislative seats will shape the boundaries of congressional districts for the decade to come.>>