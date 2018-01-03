Raw water health trend could be deadly

A recent article in the New York Times introduced the world to the health trend known as raw water, which is water that is unfiltered and untreated to prevent the spread of bacteria or other contaminants. While demand for the water has skyrocketed recently, food safety experts warn that the trend could be deadly.

In San Francisco, "unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water" is selling for as much as $60.99 for a 2.5 gallon jug. Raw water startups are popping up nationwide, but Bill Marler, a food safety advocate and lawyer, tells Business Insider that the trend could be dangerous and deadly.

"Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water," Marler said.

Unfiltered water can contain animal feces, and contain diseases including Hepatitis A, E. coli, and cholera.

Marler says that because filtered water is the norm, people may not realize how dangerous untreated water can be.

"You can't stop consenting adults from being stupid, but we should at least try," Marler said.

Speaking with TIME, Vincent Casey, a senior water sanitation and hygiene manager at clean water nonprofit WaterAid, said treated water isn't something people should take for granted.

“If you’ve got the luxury of a treated, piped water supply to your home available, it’s not really a good idea to drink untreated water,” he said. “There are obviously many people in the world who don’t have that luxury.”