Raw water health trend could be deadly - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Raw water health trend could be deadly

Posted: Updated:
Photo: livespringwater.com Photo: livespringwater.com
KHQ.com -

A recent article in the New York Times introduced the world to the health trend known as raw water, which is water that is unfiltered and untreated to prevent the spread of bacteria or other contaminants. While demand for the water has skyrocketed recently, food safety experts warn that the trend could be deadly.

In San Francisco, "unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water" is selling for as much as $60.99 for a 2.5 gallon jug. Raw water startups are popping up nationwide, but Bill Marler, a food safety advocate and lawyer, tells Business Insider that the trend could be dangerous and deadly.

"Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water," Marler said.

Unfiltered water can contain animal feces, and contain diseases including Hepatitis A, E. coli, and cholera.

Marler says that because filtered water is the norm, people may not realize how dangerous untreated water can be.

 "You can't stop consenting adults from being stupid, but we should at least try," Marler said.

Speaking with TIME,  Vincent Casey, a senior water sanitation and hygiene manager at clean water nonprofit WaterAid, said treated water isn't something people should take for granted.

“If you’ve got the luxury of a treated, piped water supply to your home available, it’s not really a good idea to drink untreated water,” he said. “There are obviously many people in the world who don’t have that luxury.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-03 02:09:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

    >>

  • Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-03 07:04:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Thursday, January 4 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-01-04 07:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-01-03 22:31:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.

    >>

  • Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

    Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:22 AM EST2018-01-04 06:22:04 GMT

    Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.

    >>

    Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.

    >>
    •   