Friends remember Coeur d'Alene teen killed in DUI crash

“He always had a way to make people laugh, like he was just really kind hearted,” Michelle Myers said.

A kindred soul with a heart of gold, Jacob Leeder lit up a room with his smile and personality.

A teen of many talents, both physically and musically, but it was in the schools orchestra where he would catch the attention of his girlfriend, Michelle Myers.

“He treated me well, he treated everyone really well,” Myers said.

His kindness helped Hannah Levinson.

When Hannah met Jake, she was just the photographer for the freshman football team at Coeur d’Alene High School.

The next year, she joined the junior varsity squad.

“I was having a hard time fitting in necessarily with the football team at first, me being a girl, and he really helped me zone in and find my way on the team,” Levinson said.

Levinson is now the kicker for the JV team.

She says it’s going to be tough without Leeder on the sidelines or in the halls of the high school.

“It's a lot harder than you think when one of your team members is gone,” Levinson said, “especially the one that's pushing you to do your best and always being there by your side supporting you and making sure you were fitting in right."

Hannah and Michelle are friends and looking at all the heartfelt posts together on Instagram their classmates made over the last few days honoring Jacob.

It’s how they want him to be remembered.

“Even though he didn't have as much playing time as some of the other players, he was always at practice and always giving 110% all the time,” Levinson said.

Not to far from Coeur d’Alene High School, a fundraiser at the Dutch Brothers Coffee on Government Way and Hanley Avenue was one of several stands across Kootenai County holding a fundraiser for the Leeder family.

Staff at the Dutch Bros say the fundraiser was the least they do to help.

“We really just want to show as much love as we can in these times and it's really important for us to come together as a community and this is a perfect spot and way to do it,” Celena Fox, the manager at the Dutch Bros on Hanley and Government, said.

One dollar for every drink sold Wednesday at all locations in Kootenai County goes directly towards to the Leeder family.