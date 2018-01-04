State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Dep - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks.

In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters.

Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks. The city is doing additional tests to make sure it wasn't a bad sample, but if the results are confirmed, the state could hand the city a hefty fine. Dave Kovac with the firefighters union says the whole thing is a matter of safety.

The Spokesman Review reports that the same day the state received the complaint, the city council denied the department $192,000 to replace two of the compressor tanks, citing lack of information. President Ben Stuckart told the newspaper he was more concerned with how the department allowed all three of the compressors to become inoperable at once, calling it a lack of planning by the fire department.

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

  • Crunching the numbers on Spokane's Ice Ribbon

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:09 PM EST2018-01-03 02:09:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ice Ribbon in Riverfront Park has been open less than a month, but large crowds continue to strap on skates and hit the ice. But can they keep up the pace? So far, the Ice Ribbon's director, John Moog, says things are going great. In the first 23 days that the Ice Ribbon has been open, Riverfront Park has already made more money than the Ice Palace brought in for all of 2016.

  • Thieves steal $15,000 worth of tools in burglary

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:04 AM EST2018-01-03 07:04:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Jamie Lake and her family are building their brand new home in the Wandermere area, and although it's a new year, they're dealing with the same problem. The Lake's put up cameras a little over a month ago after the home was burglarized the first time. "We were hoping that it would never happen, but if it did we would have footage and hopefully catch the person," Lake said.

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Thursday, January 4 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-01-04 07:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-01-03 22:31:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.

  • Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:22 AM EST2018-01-04 06:22:04 GMT

    Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.

