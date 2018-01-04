Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.

The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.

She didn’t take her cell phone, clothing, or any money with her and has not contacted any of her family, who are very concerned for her welfare.

Kemp is a white female, 5’06”, approximately 120 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and green Columbia jacket, a dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark pants, dark winter boots and carrying a dark colored purse.

Speaking with KHQ, Donna's daughter Sydne says the two got into an argument last Wednesday morning and walked away from their home in rural Spokane county near Liberty Lake. She says it's not unusual for her mother to walk off, but no family members have heard from her since, and now they're fearing the worst, but holding out hope that she's OK.

Sydne describes her mom as a great grandmother who enjoys nature and walking around their property.

Already dealing with tragedy, her disappearance comes exactly two months after Sydne's sister passed away in her sleep.

"Our family has already been dealing with grief and loss and tragedy and I don't know that we could bury someone else right now," Sydne said.

Sydne had a message for her mother Wednesday.

"I know you think you don't matter to anyone but everyone is spending every minute wondering what you're doing; if you're still OK or if you need help. So you do matter, and we'd like to know."

If you have seen Donna Kemp, or know of her location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10173154.