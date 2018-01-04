Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).



No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.



The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose.

I can’t remember the last time an #earthquake woke me from a deep sleep, which means it had to be 4+ and on the Hayward fault.

No damage, no car alarms, no dogs barking, kids still asleep. Just a quick shake, rattle and roll — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 4, 2018

4.7 3km SE of Berkeley. A picture fell off the shelf here in SF, nothing major, but the shaking was enough to wake us up and give us a scare. DO NOT LIKE. #earthquake — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 4, 2018

Living in a high rise building when an earthquake hits is pretty crazy as you physically see the walls sway side to side... — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) January 4, 2018



