$1.3 million bottle of vodka stolen from Danish bar

$1.3 million bottle of vodka stolen from Danish barPosted: Updated:
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.>>
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale
Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.>>
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers). No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.>>
READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released
DUPONT, Wash. - A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition." I>>
State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors
SPOKANE, Wash. - The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks. In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters. Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks.>>
Ohio man named Bruce Wayne has eaten at Chipotle for 430 consecutive days
TIFFIN, Ohio = A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting! There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account. He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before.>>
Dow trades above 25,000 points
US, SKorea to delay joint military exercises
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon says the U.S. has agreed to delay joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics. Col. Rob Manning is a Pentagon spokesman. Manning says President Donald Trump agreed to the delay in consultation with South Korean President Moon.>>
$1.3 million bottle of vodka stolen from Danish bar
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world's most expensive at $1.3 million. Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.Nothing else was stolen. Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.>>
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers). No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.>>
Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, January 3rd.>>
