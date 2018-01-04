Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen

Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.



Copenhagen police say the bottle - which is worth $1.3 million, according to its owner - was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.



The vessel is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver. It has a diamond-encrusted cap fashioned to resemble a vintage car front.



Cafe 33 owner Brian Ingberg told The Associated Press that he received a call on Friday from person who reported finding the vessel at a construction site in Copenhagen and handing it over to the police.



Ingberg says no arrests have been made. He refused to identify the caller.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Previous Coverage:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Copenhagen police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka that is claimed to be the world's most expensive at $1.3 million.



Police investigator Knud Hvass says it is too early to say whether the perpetrator of the theft at the Cafe 33 bar had broken in or had used a key.



Nothing else was stolen.



Hvass said Wednesday police were notified of the theft on Tuesday.



Denmark's TV2 says the bottle of Russo-Baltique is made of 3 kilograms (6.6. pounds) of gold and the equivalent amount of silver with a diamond-encrusted cap.



Bar owner Brian Ingberg whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.



Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)