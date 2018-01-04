Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen

Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in CopenhagenPosted: Updated:
Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...>>
Consumer Reports urges Americans to avoid romaine lettuce because of E.coli concerns
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors
CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street.>>
Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.>>
WATCH: Incredible time-lapse from Space Needle captures growth of Seattle over three years in about 3 minutes
SEATTLE, Wash. - I don't get over to Seattle as much as I'd like to, maybe once a year, which is why it usually looks the same to me when I visit, but it is growing fast and a time-lapse video recently published proves it. The video was posted to YouTube by Ricardo Martin on Thursday and outlines the last three years in Seattle using a 360-degree webcam on top of the Space Needle.>>
Trump says book on White House is 'full of lies'
WASHINGTON - White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders is criticizing former White House adviser Steve Bannon, saying "we've seen a side that is frankly very, very disappointing." Sanders spoke on "Fox and Friends" Friday amid the fallout from an explosive new book that extensively quotes Bannon making disparaging comments about Trump's family.>>
Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons
AKRON, Ohio - An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons, ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders. Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity.>>
Ferris teacher named one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year honor
WASHINGTON (AP) - Teachers in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state are finalists for the National Teacher of the Year honor from a state education leaders group. The Council of Chief State School Officers says the winner typically receives presidential recognition and travels the country for education advocacy. Three of the finalists are art instructor Jonathan Juravich from Liberty Tree Elementary in Powell, Ohio; American Sign Language instructor Amy ...>>
China tightens North Korea trade limits under UN sanctions
BEIJING - China on Friday tightened limits on critically important energy supplies to North Korea and stepped up other trade restrictions under intensified U.N. nuclear sanctions. Beijing said it will limit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum to the North. Previous curbs didn't apply to crude oil, which makes up the bulk of China's energy exports to the North.>>
Valuable vodka bottle reported stolen found in Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found. Copenhagen police say the bottle - which is worth $1.3 million, according to its owner - was recovered intact. Police say the investigation is continuing.>>
Moses Lake Police: Driver passes out after passenger injects him with heroin, wakes up to car stolen
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th.>>
Consumer Reports urges Americans to avoid romaine lettuce because of E.coli concerns
Post Falls Police Department reaches fundraising goal to purchase flags for veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho - It’s a small gesture to those who risk their lives to make sure we enjoy our freedoms. “We thought to ourselves what a better way to respect the veterans in their final moments then to respect them as they leave,” Post Falls Police Investigative Captain Greg McLean said. What started as a simple Facebook post took off. Last Friday, Post Falls Police responded to a death in the city; they found out that 70-year old, Bill>>
