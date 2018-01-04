READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
DUPONT, Wash. -

A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition." 

Investigators were able to download the lead locomotive's data and video to show:

  • Inward-facing video with audio captured the crew’s actions and their conversations. A forward-facing video with audio captured conditions in front of the locomotive as well as external sounds.
  • The crew was not observed to use any personal electronic devices during the timeframe reviewed.
  • About 6 seconds prior to the derailment, the engineer made a comment regarding an over speed condition.
  • The engineer’s actions were consistent with the application of the locomotive’s brakes just before the recording ended. It did not appear the engineer placed the brake handle in emergency-braking mode.
  • The recording ended as the locomotive was tilting and the crew was bracing for impact.
  • The final recorded speed of the locomotive was 78 mph.

The report also notes that 2 miles before the derailment, a 30-mph speed sign was posted on the engineer's side of the track to remind the crews of the upcoming speed restriction from 79 mph to 30 mph. 

"The 55-year-old engineer had been working for Amtrak since May 2004 and had been promoted to engineer in August 2013," the report states. "The other crewmember in the cab of the locomotive was a 48-year-old “qualifying” conductor who was being familiarized with the territory. This conductor had been working for Amtrak since June 2010 and had been promoted to conductor in November 2011."

The NTSB has not yet been able to interview either operating crewmember of the lead locomotive due to their injuries sustained in the accident.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Thursday, January 4 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-01-04 07:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>

  • US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

    US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-01-04 13:46:56 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released

    READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released

    Thursday, January 4 2018 12:35 PM EST2018-01-04 17:35:02 GMT

    DUPONT, Wash. - A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition."  I

    >>

    DUPONT, Wash. - A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition."  Investigators were able to download the lead locomotive's data and video to show: Inward-facing video with audio captured the crew’s actions and their conversations. 

    >>

  • State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors

    State investigating after contaminants found in Spokane Fire Department air compressors

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-01-04 16:55:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks. In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters. Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The state is investigating the Spokane Fire Department after contaminants were reportedly found in the firefighters' air tanks. In response, the fire department immediately shut down all three of the city's air compressors, which are used to fill the close to 500 tanks used by more then 300 Spokane firefighters. Initial tests done by a facility in Redmond say they found lead and other impurities in some of the tanks.

    >>

  • Ohio man named Bruce Wayne has eaten at Chipotle for 430 consecutive days

    Ohio man named Bruce Wayne has eaten at Chipotle for 430 consecutive days

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-01-04 16:02:26 GMT

    TIFFIN, Ohio = A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting!  There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account. He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before. 

    >>

    TIFFIN, Ohio = A man named Bruce Wayne (yep), has set a record for eating Chipotle for 426 days in a row and counting!  There was apparently a record to break and Wayne, of Tiffin, Ohio, set out to do it. He documented the feat by posting a picture of every meal he ate on his Instagram account. He even planned ahead on days when his local Chipotle would be closed by ordering the day before. 

    >>
    •   