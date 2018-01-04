READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released

A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition."

Investigators were able to download the lead locomotive's data and video to show:

Inward-facing video with audio captured the crew’s actions and their conversations. A forward-facing video with audio captured conditions in front of the locomotive as well as external sounds.

The crew was not observed to use any personal electronic devices during the timeframe reviewed.

About 6 seconds prior to the derailment, the engineer made a comment regarding an over speed condition.

The engineer’s actions were consistent with the application of the locomotive’s brakes just before the recording ended. It did not appear the engineer placed the brake handle in emergency-braking mode.

The recording ended as the locomotive was tilting and the crew was bracing for impact.

The final recorded speed of the locomotive was 78 mph.

The report also notes that 2 miles before the derailment, a 30-mph speed sign was posted on the engineer's side of the track to remind the crews of the upcoming speed restriction from 79 mph to 30 mph.

"The 55-year-old engineer had been working for Amtrak since May 2004 and had been promoted to engineer in August 2013," the report states. "The other crewmember in the cab of the locomotive was a 48-year-old “qualifying” conductor who was being familiarized with the territory. This conductor had been working for Amtrak since June 2010 and had been promoted to conductor in November 2011."

The NTSB has not yet been able to interview either operating crewmember of the lead locomotive due to their injuries sustained in the accident.