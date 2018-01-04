Coeur d'Alene Police Department asking for help identifying human remains

Anyone with information about the identity of this male is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is hoping you can help them identify human remains found back in September.

The department says the remains were found on September 3, 2017 in a rock quarry on W. Kathleen Ave. It is believed the remains had been there for approximately two years. Detectives believe the remains belonged to a man between the ages of 30 and 50-years-old.

The man had a smaller to average build and was missing several teeth. Additionally, one top front tooth was turned sideways. The clothing found with the male was a dark colored Nike t-shirt and tan and brown Russell brand athletic type shorts.

The attached forensic sketch is a rendering of what the male may have looked like. Anyone with information about the identity of this male is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.