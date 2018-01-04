Coeur d'Alene Police Department asking for help identifying human remains

Coeur d'Alene Police Department asking for help identifying human remainsPosted: Updated:
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument.>>
READ IT: Preliminary report on Dupont Amtrak derailment released
DUPONT, Wash. - A preliminary report released on Wednesday on the train derailment in Dupont last month shows six seconds prior to the derailment, an engineer made a comment regarding "an over speed condition." I>>
Snatched by hungry eagle, little dog lives to bark the tale
Felipe Rodriguez says he thought he was hallucinating when an eagle snatched his sister's little white dog from her yard, flapped its massive wings and disappeared over the trees. Did he really just see that? He had. Zoey the 8-pound Bichon Frise was gone, taken by a hungry raptor Tuesday afternoon not 50 feet from his sister's house on the banks of the Lehigh River in Pennsylvania, Rodriguez said.>>
Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.>>
Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors
CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street.>>
Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.>>
Man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A 78-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked. James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday he had been drinking and didn't know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video. Police in Danbury Township arrested Allen in August after the woman's friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted them. A prosecutor say...>>
Man arrested for meth, pistol after suspicious person call in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A suspicious person call Wednesday evening landed a man in jail for meth and an illegal firearm. Moses Lake Police say they were called to a gas station on West Prichard Road a suspicious man who had been inside the store for over two hours, repeatedly asking the clerk when she was off work. When asked to leave the store, the man refused. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Antolin Leon Olivera. Officers say>>
Defendant in Montana killing gets more time to seek retrial
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A judge has given a Montana man convicted of first-degree murder more time to decide if he wants a new trial after his sole defense witness was indicted on drug charges U.S District Judge Susan Watters said in an order released Thursday that defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez has until late February to seek a new trial. Defense attorneys say they learned after Sanchez's original trial in December that a South Dakota psychologist had been under indictmen...>>
Kmart stores in Butte, Helena closing this spring
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Sears Holdings Corp. announced it was closing more than 100 stores early this year, including Kmart stores in Butte and Helena, as it tries to turn around its business. The company says employees at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores were notified Thursday that it was closing the stores between early March and early April. Company officials say liquidation sales could start as early as next week. A spokesman for the Kmart in Butte declined to comment ...>>
Geologist says landslide near Yakima not likely to disrupt highway
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A geologist hired to study growing cracks on Rattlesnake Ridge near Yakima estimates up to 1 million cubic yards of rock and soil could move down the ridge in a landslide. But most of the material would be trapped in a quarry and not reach Interstate 82 or the Yakima River. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that geologist George Machan also said this week that the landslide is projected to occur sometime between now and the end of February.>>
Star stolen from big Idaho Xmas tree found, with $100 bill
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The star atop a giant Christmas tree in Boise that was stolen before dawn New Year's Day by someone who scaled the tree has been found. Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower said Thursday that $100 was taped to the damaged star wrapped in a garbage bag next to a building. The star vanished from the 30-foot (9-meter) tree in downtown Boise at 3 a.m. New Year's Day. A man staying in a nearby hotel provided KTVB-T...>>
Moses Lake Police: Poorly executed car stealing lands two men in jail
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas>>
SPILLED SPUDS: Truck carrying potatoes crashes on Nebraska highway
GILTNER, Neb. NBC - A truck carrying a load of potatoes crashed in Nebraska, spilling spuds all over Interstate 80. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck driver veered onto the shoulder to avoid another car, and struck the overpass. The trailer separated from the tractor, sending potatoes in every direction. The highway was closed for a few hours while crews cleaned up the mashed potato mess.>>
