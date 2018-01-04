Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges.

The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence, located in Edwall in the 15200 block of S. Carstens Rd.

Detectives have identified two additional young girls who may have been abused by Zumwalt and believe it is possible there are additional victims who have not yet been identified or reported being victimized.

In mid-December, an investigation was launched after a report of a 7-year-old female being sexually abused by Zumwalt. During the investigation, Detectives learned of an 8-year-old female who also said Zumwalt sexually abused her. During these times, there were additional young girls who attended the sleepovers, two of which have been identified but not yet interviewed.

Investigators learned Zumwalt is suspected of a similar criminal act in Pend Oreille County and possibly in Lincoln County, as well.

Zumwalt, known as “DJ” to the families he befriends, appears to use the story of inviting young girls to attend sleep overs with other young victims he sometimes refers to as his "nieces," as a ruse to lower the guard of unsuspecting parents.

Detectives are also attempting to identify two more potential victims known only as “Bree” and “Shaylin”.

With the belief there are potential unidentified victims, authorities are releasing this photo of Zumwalt and would like anyone who feels their child may have been victimized by Zumwalt in Spokane County, or can provide information regarding this ongoing investigation, to contact Detective Richey at 509-477-3296.

If you are in a surrounding county and believe your child has been victimized by Zumwalt, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency to report the information.

Zumwalt is charged with Rape of a Child 1st Degree, Indecent Liberties (Forcible Compulsion), Child Molestation 1st Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.