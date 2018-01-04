Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges.

The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence, located in Edwall in the 15200 block of S. Carstens Rd.  

Detectives have identified two additional young girls who may have been abused by Zumwalt and believe it is possible there are additional victims who have not yet been identified or reported being victimized.

In mid-December, an investigation was launched after a report of a 7-year-old female being sexually abused by Zumwalt. During the investigation, Detectives learned of an 8-year-old female who also said Zumwalt sexually abused her. During these times, there were additional young girls who attended the sleepovers, two of which have been identified but not yet interviewed.

Investigators learned Zumwalt is suspected of a similar criminal act in Pend Oreille County and possibly in Lincoln County, as well.

Zumwalt, known as “DJ” to the families he befriends, appears to use the story of inviting young girls to attend sleep overs with other young victims he sometimes refers to as his "nieces," as a ruse to lower the guard of unsuspecting parents.

Detectives are also attempting to identify two more potential victims known only as “Bree” and “Shaylin”.

With the belief there are potential unidentified victims, authorities are releasing this photo of Zumwalt and would like anyone who feels their child may have been victimized by Zumwalt in Spokane County, or can provide information regarding this ongoing investigation, to contact Detective Richey at 509-477-3296.

If you are in a surrounding county and believe your child has been victimized by Zumwalt, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement agency to report the information.

Zumwalt is charged with Rape of a Child 1st Degree, Indecent Liberties (Forcible Compulsion), Child Molestation 1st Degree and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-01-03 18:48:56 GMT

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

    MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.

    >>

  • US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

    US to end policy that let legal pot flourish

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-01-04 13:46:56 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.

    >>

  • Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Family of missing Spokane County woman speaks out

    Thursday, January 4 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-01-04 07:32:57 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a woman who has been missing from the Liberty Lake area for more than a week.  The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Donna Kemp was last seen on S. Molter Road, SW of Liberty Lake on the morning of December 27, 2017 walking east from her home after an argument. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors

    Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors

    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-05 02:44:26 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street. 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street. 

    >>

  • Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties

    Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties

    Thursday, January 4 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-01-05 02:27:37 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.

    >>

  • Man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat

    Man sentenced to 5 years in rape that victim put on Snapchat

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-01-05 01:43:35 GMT

    PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A 78-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked. James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday he had been drinking and didn't know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video. Police in Danbury Township arrested Allen in August after the woman's friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted them. A prosecutor say...

    >>

    PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - A 78-year-old Ohio man has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a woman who later posted a Snapchat video of herself being attacked. James Allen told a judge in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on Thursday he had been drinking and didn't know what happened until his lawyer showed him the video. Police in Danbury Township arrested Allen in August after the woman's friend saw the Snapchat video and alerted them. A prosecutor say...

    >>
    •   