Truck crashes, leaks diesel into creek near Bigelow Gulch & Palmer Road

A truck leaking diesel fuel into a creek shut down Bigelow Gulch Thursday.

Crews from Fire District #9, the Spokane Fire Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and the Department of ecology responded to the area near Bigelow Gulch and Palmer Road.

Authorities say the driver of the truck was heading eastbound on Bigelow Gulch and crashed. The 60 gallon diesel tank began leaking fuel into a nearby creek as a result. The driver was not injured.

The Department of Ecology confirmed in a tweet that they are responding to the spill.

Crews expect Bigelow Gulch at Havana to be closed off for hours.

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as additional information is confirmed.