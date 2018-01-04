Washington Department of Health adds third option to birth certificate

The Washington State Department of Health announced a new rule on Thursday that will allow people to change the sex designation on their Washington birth certificate to "X".

The DOH says the agency determined that the change will give people an option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity. The rule goes into effect on January 27.

The new section (WAC 246-490-075) of the current Washington Administrative Code 246-490 establishes requirements for individuals who want to change the sex designation on their birth certificate to male, female, or “X”.

The rule: