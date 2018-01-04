Man arrested after vases disappear from SW Idaho cemeteries

(AP) - A 22-year-old man is in custody after about 200 vases went missing from headstones in cemeteries in southwestern Idaho.



Boise police say 22-year-old Aspen Storm Curtis was arrested on Wednesday in Nampa on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and desecrating a grave.



Authorities say the vases disappeared in cemeteries in Ada and Canyon counties.



Curtis was being held in the Canyon County Jail, and was scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court late Thursday.



His attorney, Russell Metcalf, didn't return a call from The Associated Press.

1/4/2018 1:19:34 PM (GMT -8:00)