3-year-old Montana girl mauled by dog

(AP) - A 3-year-old Montana girl is recovering at a Denver hospital after being attacked by a dog in Billings.



Naomi Brown underwent surgery early Wednesday at Children's Hospital Colorado to repair damaged ligaments in her right wrist. Shadow Card says the bull mastiff also injured her daughter's face and neck in the attack at about noon on Tuesday.



Card says Naomi was being watched by her father at her grandmother's house. Animal Control officials aren't certain what provoked the dog because nobody saw the attack.



The dog was euthanized.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/4/2018 8:35:53 AM (GMT -8:00)