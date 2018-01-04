Idaho couple found dead after fire destroys Payette house

(AP) - Authorities say a man and a woman were killed in a blaze that destroyed their house in western Idaho.



KTVB-TV reports the Payette house was already engulfed in flames before fire crews could begin firefighting efforts early Wednesday morning.



Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller says autopsies will be performed on the couple who were in there 70s. Authorities did not name the man and woman.



State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl says investigators are still determining how the fire began.



1/4/2018 8:19:26 AM (GMT -8:00)