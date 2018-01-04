Spokane Police arrest man for stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police arrest man for stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory

Spokane Police investigate stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory
SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE:  January 11th, 2018, a Spokane Police Detective notified patrol officers he had developed probable cause to arrest 27-year-old Jacob L. Partsch for the stabbing that occurred at Sprague Avenue and Erie Street.

Just after 1:00pm, patrol officers located Partsch in the area of 200 W. Sprague and took him into custody.

Partsch was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st degree.

The victim‘s injury had originally been reported as non-life threatening but that did change to life threatening.  Two south side officers had located the victim that day and immediately performed first aid measures.  The officers’ actions likely saved the victim’s life.


PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Thursday afternoon just before 2:00PM, the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Sprague Ave. 

Officers say that when they arrived, the two suspects had fled the scene.  The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening. 

Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9 Officer searched the area, but were unable to initially locate the suspects.  The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to the scene.  The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.   

