Spokane Police investigate stabbing on E. Sprague and N. Ivory

Thursday afternoon just before 2:00PM, the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of E. Sprague Ave.

Officers say that when they arrived, the two suspects had fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries which were not life threatening.

Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9 Officer searched the area, but were unable to initially locate the suspects. The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.