Moses Lake Police: Driver passes out after passenger injects him with heroin, wakes up to car stolen

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas station on North Stratford Road. 22-year-old Corbin Finigan of Cheney asked the owner of the pickup for a ride to Spokane. The owner declined and went in the store. The pickup was stolen while the owner was inside the station.

A few moments later, officersfound the pickup traveling on I90 toward Spokane, and arrested Finigan without incident for theft of a motor vehicle.

A few hours later, an alert patrol officer was driving in the area of Broadway and Melva when he spotted the stolen Hyundai. As he turned around to stop the vehicle. The driver, 31-year-old Kenny Major, stopped the car in the middle of the road and moved to the passenger seat. According to Moses Lake Police Department's Facebook page, Major apparently forgot that he was the only one in the car and there was no one for him to switch seats with.

The officer ordered Major from the car, who complied for a few moments before taking off running from a very fast officer. Major was caught shortly and taken into custody. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that these two thefts are related.