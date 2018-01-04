Star stolen from big Idaho Xmas tree found, with $100 bill

(AP) - The star atop a giant Christmas tree in Boise that was stolen before dawn New Year's Day by someone who scaled the tree has been found.



Downtown Boise Association Executive Director Lynn Hightower said Thursday that $100 was taped to the damaged star wrapped in a garbage bag next to a building.



The star vanished from the 30-foot (9-meter) tree in downtown Boise at 3 a.m. New Year's Day.



A man staying in a nearby hotel provided KTVB-TV with video of someone climbing the tree and taking the lighted star.



Hightower received an email saying the stunt was "a bad idea in the name of good fun but went too far."



She told the person to contact police.



Police say results of their investigation will be sent to prosecutors.

