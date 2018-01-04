Geologist says landslide near Yakima not likely to disrupt highway

A federal judge will have to decide whether two elite North Carolina universities had a cozy agreement not to compete by hiring away medical talent from the hospital and education enterprises each have built.

A U.S. judge in New Mexico has dismissed more than two dozen complaints against the maker of American Spirit cigarettes but is allowing others to move forward over a line of tobacco touted as natural.

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.

The Trump administration is proposing regulations to facilitate the interstate sale of health insurance policies that cost less but may not cover as much.

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.

(AP) - A geologist hired to study growing cracks on Rattlesnake Ridge near Yakima estimates up to 1 million cubic yards of rock and soil could move down the ridge in a landslide.



But most of the material would be trapped in a quarry and not reach Interstate 82 or the Yakima River.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that geologist George Machan also said this week that the landslide is projected to occur sometime between now and the end of February.



A spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation says Interstate 82 will be closed at the first sign of excessive movement or increased frequency of rock fall.



Machan says the risk of the interstate or nearby Yakima River is low.



The ground on the ridge is moving about 2.5 inches per day.



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic

