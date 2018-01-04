Geologist says landslide near Yakima not likely to disrupt highway

Geologist says landslide near Yakima not likely to disrupt highwayPosted: Updated:
HealthMore>>
-
Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears
Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fearsThe buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.>>The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market.>>
In new rule, Trump tries to deliver a health care promise
In new rule, Trump tries to deliver a health care promiseThe Trump administration is proposing regulations to facilitate the interstate sale of health insurance policies that cost less but may not cover as much.>>The Trump administration is proposing regulations to facilitate the interstate sale of health insurance policies that cost less but may not cover as much.>>
Price tag on gene therapy for rare form of blindness: $850K
Price tag on gene therapy for rare form of blindness: $850KA first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000, among the most expensive genetic therapies in the world.>>A first-of-its kind genetic treatment for blindness will cost $850,000, among the most expensive genetic therapies in the world.>>
Oregon sues Monsanto over PCB pollution in waterways, soil
Oregon sues Monsanto over PCB pollution in waterways, soilOregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.>>Oregon is suing the agrochemical company Monsanto over PCB pollution that the state says has contaminated dozens of waterways and leached into ground soil.>>
Study: Young male migrants fuel rise in violence in Germany
Study: Young male migrants fuel rise in violence in GermanyA study funded by the German government finds that the influx of mostly young, male migrants led to an increase in violent crime.>>A study funded by the German government finds that the influx of mostly young, male migrants led to an increase in violent crime.>>
NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incident
NFL changes concussion protocol after Savage incidentThe NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.>>The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.>>
Some lawsuits can proceed over cigarettes touted as natural
Some lawsuits can proceed over cigarettes touted as naturalA U.S. judge in New Mexico has dismissed more than two dozen complaints against the maker of American Spirit cigarettes but is allowing others to move forward over a line of tobacco touted as natural.>>A U.S. judge in New Mexico has dismissed more than two dozen complaints against the maker of American Spirit cigarettes but is allowing others to move forward over a line of tobacco touted as natural.>>
UK considers 'drunk tanks' to ease strain on health services
UK considers 'drunk tanks' to ease strain on health servicesBritish officials consider 'drunk tanks' to ease strain on health services.>>British officials consider 'drunk tanks' to ease strain on health services.>>
Mom: Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter in coma
Mom: Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter in comaFriends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.>>Friends and activists are visiting the New York hospital where Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's eldest daughter is in grave condition after a heart attack.>>
Judge weighs whether NC schools conspired to depress wages
Judge weighs whether NC schools conspired to depress wagesA federal judge will have to decide whether two elite North Carolina universities had a cozy agreement not to compete by hiring away medical talent from the hospital and education enterprises each have built.>>A federal judge will have to decide whether two elite North Carolina universities had a cozy agreement not to compete by hiring away medical talent from the hospital and education enterprises each have built.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
4 finalists named for national teacher of the year honor
4 finalists named for national teacher of the year honor
WASHINGTON (AP) - Teachers in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state are finalists for the National Teacher of the Year honor from a state education leaders group. The Council of Chief State School Officers says the winner typically receives presidential recognition and travels the country for education advocacy. Three of the finalists are art instructor Jonathan Juravich from Liberty Tree Elementary in Powell, Ohio; American Sign Language instructor Amy ...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Teachers in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state are finalists for the National Teacher of the Year honor from a state education leaders group. The Council of Chief State School Officers says the winner typically receives presidential recognition and travels the country for education advocacy. Three of the finalists are art instructor Jonathan Juravich from Liberty Tree Elementary in Powell, Ohio; American Sign Language instructor Amy ...>>
Moses Lake Police: Driver passes out after passenger injects him with heroin, wakes up to car stolen
Moses Lake Police: Driver passes out after passenger injects him with heroin, wakes up to car stolen
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th.>>
Consumer Reports urges Americans to avoid romaine lettuce because of E.coli concerns
Consumer Reports urges Americans to avoid romaine lettuce because of E.coli concernsOver the past seven weeks, 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have become ill from a dangerous strain of E. coli bacteria, and Consumer Reports says it's likely from eating romaine lettuce. In the U.S., the infections have occurred in 13 states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Five people in t...>>Over the past seven weeks, 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have become ill from a dangerous strain of E. coli bacteria, and Consumer Reports says it's likely from eating romaine lettuce. In the U.S., the infections have occurred in 13 states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Five people in t...>>
Post Falls Police Department reaches fundraising goal to purchase flags for veterans
Post Falls Police Department reaches fundraising goal to purchase flags for veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho - It’s a small gesture to those who risk their lives to make sure we enjoy our freedoms. “We thought to ourselves what a better way to respect the veterans in their final moments then to respect them as they leave,” Post Falls Police Investigative Captain Greg McLean said. What started as a simple Facebook post took off. Last Friday, Post Falls Police responded to a death in the city; they found out that 70-year old, Bill>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - It’s a small gesture to those who risk their lives to make sure we enjoy our freedoms. “We thought to ourselves what a better way to respect the veterans in their final moments then to respect them as they leave,” Post Falls Police Investigative Captain Greg McLean said. What started as a simple Facebook post took off. Last Friday, Post Falls Police responded to a death in the city; they found out that 70-year old, Bill>>
Airway Heights Police say missing girl with autism found safe
Airway Heights Police say missing girl with autism found safe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police Officers are currently searching for a missing little girl. 12-year-old Mya Anderson was last seen at the McDonald's in Airway Heights at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2017. Officers say she is autistic and functions at a nine or ten-year-old level. Mya is approximately 4'09" tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has blue eyes with long blonde hair and pink highlights. Mya was last seen wearing glasses, pink and>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police Officers are currently searching for a missing little girl. 12-year-old Mya Anderson was last seen at the McDonald's in Airway Heights at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2017. Officers say she is autistic and functions at a nine or ten-year-old level. Mya is approximately 4'09" tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has blue eyes with long blonde hair and pink highlights. Mya was last seen wearing glasses, pink and>>
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Boise
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police say one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Boise. The Idaho Statesman reports the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue. The Boise Police Department says the shooting came after a traffic stop that escalated. Police say the suspect died at the scene. Authorities are investigating. No further information was immediately available. (Copyright 2018 T...>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police say one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Boise. The Idaho Statesman reports the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue. The Boise Police Department says the shooting came after a traffic stop that escalated. Police say the suspect died at the scene. Authorities are investigating. No further information was immediately available. (Copyright 2018 T...>>
'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says he'll be back on the podium soon. Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break. Using the same tone he employs to distill difficult subjects on the show, Trebek explains that after taking a fall two months ago he suffered a "slight medical problem, s...>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says he'll be back on the podium soon. Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break. Using the same tone he employs to distill difficult subjects on the show, Trebek explains that after taking a fall two months ago he suffered a "slight medical problem, s...>>
Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure
Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...>>
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...>>
Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors
Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors
CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street.>>
CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street.>>