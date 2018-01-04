Defendant in Montana killing gets more time to seek retrial

(AP) - A judge has given a Montana man convicted of first-degree murder more time to decide if he wants a new trial after his sole defense witness was indicted on drug charges.



U.S District Judge Susan Watters said in an order released Thursday that defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez has until late February to seek a new trial.



Defense attorneys say they learned after Sanchez's original trial in December that a South Dakota psychologist had been under indictment when she testified on his behalf.



A new psychiatric examination of the defendant is pending.



A jury found Sanchez guilty of strangling 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire on the Crow Indian Reservation in June 2016.



Rides Horse died of her injuries more than two months later.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/4/2018 3:57:43 PM (GMT -8:00)