Man arrested for meth, pistol after suspicious person call in Moses Lake

A suspicious person call Wednesday evening landed a man in jail for meth and an illegal firearm.

Moses Lake Police say they were called to a gas station on West Prichard Road a suspicious man who had been inside the store for over two hours, repeatedly asking the clerk when she was off work. When asked to leave the store, the man refused.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Antolin Leon Olivera. Officers say Leon Olivera lied about his name when he was arrested and is not a citizen of the U.S. They found him to be in possession of a .32 caliber pistol and meth.

Leon Olivera was booked into the Grant County Jail for alien in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

He also had an outstanding warrant for DUI.