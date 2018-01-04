Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for NeighborsPosted: Updated:
Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure
CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure. Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident. No other information was released. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...>>
Consumer Reports urges Americans to avoid romaine lettuce because of E.coli concerns
Earthquake expert: Larger quake could follow within 48 hours after 3.9 quake hit near Mt. Saint Helens
MORTON, Wash. - The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it. It was followed minutes later by a 2.7 magnitude temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. The seismic network outreach director, Bill Steele, says it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in this area though somewhat unusual to have one with a 3.9 magnitude.>>
Sex offender invites girls over for sleepovers, then molests them; More victims possible in multiple counties
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities are concerned there may be more young victims in a horrific sexual abuse case with a registered sex offender. 38-year-old Dean "DJ" Zumwalt, already a Level 1 Registered Sex Offender stemming from a Rape 3rd Degree conviction in 2010, was booked into jail Wednesday on four felony charges. The Spokane County Sheriff Office tells us that Zumwalt hosted sleepovers with young girls over the past several months at his residence.>>
Spokane County Road Becomes Nuisance for Neighbors
CHENEY, Wash.- A Cheney veteran says she's done everything possible to fix a problem on her street with Spokane County but so far, no one has helped her. She lives near the Fairways Golf Course off Raspberry Avenue. This winter has been a battle with water pooling up and having nowhere to go on her street.>>
US to end policy that let legal pot flourish
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. They were not allowed to publicly discuss it before an announcement expected Thursday and spoke on condition of anonymity.>>
4 finalists named for national teacher of the year honor
WASHINGTON (AP) - Teachers in New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state are finalists for the National Teacher of the Year honor from a state education leaders group. The Council of Chief State School Officers says the winner typically receives presidential recognition and travels the country for education advocacy. Three of the finalists are art instructor Jonathan Juravich from Liberty Tree Elementary in Powell, Ohio; American Sign Language instructor Amy ...>>
Moses Lake Police: Driver passes out after passenger injects him with heroin, wakes up to car stolen
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Moses Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a stolen 2007 Hyundai. They contacted the owner, who said he had given an unknown suspect a ride from Spokane. In return, the passenger injected him with heroin. The vehicle owner passed out and his car was stolen while he took a heroin nap. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, a pickup was left running outside a gas>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 4th.>>
Post Falls Police Department reaches fundraising goal to purchase flags for veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho - It’s a small gesture to those who risk their lives to make sure we enjoy our freedoms. “We thought to ourselves what a better way to respect the veterans in their final moments then to respect them as they leave,” Post Falls Police Investigative Captain Greg McLean said. What started as a simple Facebook post took off. Last Friday, Post Falls Police responded to a death in the city; they found out that 70-year old, Bill>>
Airway Heights Police say missing girl with autism found safe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police Officers are currently searching for a missing little girl. 12-year-old Mya Anderson was last seen at the McDonald's in Airway Heights at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2017. Officers say she is autistic and functions at a nine or ten-year-old level. Mya is approximately 4'09" tall, weighs 70 lbs, and has blue eyes with long blonde hair and pink highlights. Mya was last seen wearing glasses, pink and>>
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Police say one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Boise. The Idaho Statesman reports the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue. The Boise Police Department says the shooting came after a traffic stop that escalated. Police say the suspect died at the scene. Authorities are investigating. No further information was immediately available. (Copyright 2018 T...>>
'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but says he'll be back on the podium soon. Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break. Using the same tone he employs to distill difficult subjects on the show, Trebek explains that after taking a fall two months ago he suffered a "slight medical problem, s...>>
