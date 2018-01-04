Montana man living in trailer dies of hypothermia, exposure

(AP) - Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure.



Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident.



No other information was released.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/4/2018 8:03:21 PM (GMT -8:00)