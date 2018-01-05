Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Boise

(AP) - Police say one person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Boise.



The Idaho Statesman reports the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday near 27th Street and Fairview Avenue.



The Boise Police Department says the shooting came after a traffic stop that escalated.



Police say the suspect died at the scene.



Authorities are investigating.



No further information was immediately available.

